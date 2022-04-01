Whether you’re looking for better performance or a more silent experience, the MSI Gaming App has got you covered. From the moment you set your eyes on MSI Gaming graphics cards, you know you’ve experienced something special. The sleek red and black Twin Frozr design with dragon LED lighting gives your game a look like no other. Now, MSI has taken this all-black design to the next level by adding extra LED lights that brighten up your gaming experience with brilliant colors, allowing you to indulge in a more immersive gaming world where every victory means more.

License: Free

Author: MSI

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MSI Gaming App for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

MSI Gaming App Overview

Don’t settle for average performance from your graphics card. With the MSI Gaming App and a single click, you can optimize your settings to play any of today’s latest games at their highest frame rate. There are three predefined modes for you to choose from: OC Mode for high-performance gaming, Silent Mode for eco-friendly operations, and Gaming Mode allows you to switch profiles instantly with a single click. The MSI Gaming App allows you to choose from 1 of 3 predefined profiles (Optimized, Gaming, Silent) with a single click to instantly change the GPU and memory clock speeds.

The best way to apply a customized, predefined set of GPU settings is through the MSI Gaming App. By using the MSI Gaming App, however, you gain access to a high-performance OC Mode profile for more demanding gaming sessions and Silent Mode for quiet performance during light use. The MSI Gaming App is an easy way to apply different settings to your graphics card. Switch easily between OC Mode, Silent Mode, and up to two user-defined modes.

MSI Gaming graphics cards give you more control over your gaming experience. The MSI Gaming App allows for easy access to an arsenal of powerful tools. OC Mode, Silent Mode, Enhanced Power, and Eye Rest. With just one click you’re instantly optimizing your system’s performance, cooling, and noise level.

Features of MSI Gaming App for PC

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

