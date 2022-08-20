Do you want to play games on your PC with the utmost comfort? You know that special gamepad you used to use on your Playstation 3? Well, now you can use it on your PC too! Just plug it in and install MotioninJoy for Windows. Going back to using the keyboard and mouse is a thing of the past. You can now enjoy all your favorite games with this great controller. Get MotioninJoy for PC, an application that will make your Playstation 3 controller compatible with Windows.

License: Free

Author: MotioninJoy

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MotioninJoy for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

MotioninJoy Overview

Playstation 3 Controller is one of the most comfortable controllers in history and any PC gamer who has used it knows that. But unfortunately, it isn’t compatible with all games and sometimes there are problems like not working at all, bad audio or keyboard controls. This application solves that problem and allows you to use your PS3 controller with many more games than those made by Sony. Once is installed and connects the USB cable with your computer, only have to follow the tutorial on the official webpage. This way you can enjoy games of all kinds, from racing to sports, fighting, casual, open world genre, and shooters.

With MotioninJoy for PC, you can now play your favorite games using Playstation controllers. It is a very easy-to-use utility designed for Windows 7 and above, which allows you to connect PS3 gamepads to any PC application. With it, your controller can be used with any computer game, including PC games that do not support the use of PS3 controllers.

Play your favorite PC games with a PlayStation 3 controller. MotioninJoy is a small application for Windows that allows you to use the DualShock 3 or DualShock 2 controllers on your computer. It works well with almost any game and it’s compatible with both PC and Mac. The best part? You don’t need a PlayStation console at all.

Features of MotioninJoy for PC

Operating controller through USB

Supports 4 controllers simultaneously

Fully functional SixAxis support

DS3 Vibration support

Emulate Xbox 360 controller for games that use X360 controllers

Full keyboard and mouse emulation

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. MotioninJoy is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.