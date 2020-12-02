Do you need a free tool that can be used to adjust mouse movements, or simulate the movement of your mouse quickly and that can function in many ways? try Mouse Jiggler Portable edition for PC. The application allows you to separate and control what kind of mouse movement and how many effect or action for your mouse developed by Alistair Young for Windows OS. This software is useful for keeping your computer alive, not displaying annoying screensavers. This tool is also very useful for things like installing another OS on your computer, if you are doing something out there. It’s simply to run the MouseJiggle.exe included in the release .zip file, just checkbox to start jiggling the mouse pointer and uncheck it to stop.

License: Free

Author: Alistair Young

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Mouse Jiggler for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

This software is very easy to use and small in size, can be easily moved to other places. Those of you who are using this software for the first time will not be confused, it is very simple to apply in all Windows versions. This device works on Windows 10, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows XP and Windows Vista without any problems. This is a cool lightweight program, and seems to work with multi monitor. If you have multi monitor set up, it work with the other monitors.

Mouse Jiggler don’t have a tool to create our own effect, and lack of option to manipulate the current effect. The application especially the function that can jiggler and manipulation pointer of your Windows PC. With this you will not need to create many same control with just different menu. But, Mouse Jiggler don’t have option to check the update and auto update.

Mouse Jiggler has very awesome feature to add to your computer but the only downside is that there isn’t a huge variety of cursors to choose from. Overall, Mouse Jiggler is a very simple piece of software whose sole function is to manipulation mouse input to Windows, and jiggle the mouse pointer.

Features of Mouse Jiggler for PC

Free and open source software

Ease of use and lightweight

Jiggler Mouse

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

