Say goodbye to the days of not being able to play your favorite Playstation 4 games on your PC with this driver. With DualShock 4 controller driver, you can now enjoy all your favorite PS4 games anywhere you go. This is a simple application to emulate the Sony DualShock 4 gamepad using an Xbox controller or keyboard and mouse. This method is necessary for the full work of the services PlayStation Now or Playstation Remote Play. All you have to do is connect it via a USB cable and after a few seconds of connection, the application will start playing your games in full-screen mode. You can also customize many useful functions, such as pressing buttons simultaneously or turbo mode.

License: Free

Author: r57zone

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: DualShock 4 Controller Driver for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

DualShock 4 Controller Driver Overview

Simple application to emulate the Sony DualShock 4 gamepad using an Xbox controller or keyboard and mouse. The application emulates a DualShock 4 controller in order to provide full compatibility with the Playstation Now service and Playstation Remote Play. This application emulates a Sony DualShock 4 gamepad on your PC so that you can use it to play with any compatible emulator. The driver emulates the XInput functions of the DualShock 4 gamepad and allows you to use it on PC Windows.

Therefore this way is necessary for the proper work of the service Playstation Now or Remote Play. This method is completely legal (as it is used by Sony) and safe because it does not have an impact on your computer or Steam account. The application runs in the background, so you can close it anytime without any consequences. To play Playstation games now, on PC you need a DualShock 4. Sadly, most people don’t have one so this driver is for you.

Feel like you missed out on the Playstation 4 experience? Use this driver to play PS4 games on your PC. DualShock 4 Controller Dr is specially designed to emulate the DualShock 4 controller and works with a wide variety of games. It even supports Playstation Now and Playstation Remote Play for a true console-level experience.

Features of DualShock 4 Controller Driver for PC

Simple and lightweight application

Use within games without modifying the said game

Use a different controller of your choice in PS4 Remote Play

Compatible with x360ce (prior to version 4.x)

Reach of your input device (like sending traffic to a different machine over a network)

Test/benchmark your game and need a replay mechanism for your user inputs

Workaround player slot assignment order issues in XInput

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. DualShock 4 Controller Driver is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.