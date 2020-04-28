Brave Browser Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 adn 64 bit. Brave Browser is a secure, fast, free and open source web browser for Windows. The browser developed and published by Brave Community. This browser has a lot of browser oriented features like a solid HTML engine, a healthy open source developer community, through the chromium project. Everything in this browser seems to be positive, it presents a friendly interface, optimal performance and appreciable stability. Brave Browser has everything you need and even more your control over invasive advertising and crawlers is excellent.

License: Free

Author: Brave Community

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Brave Browser Portable

File Size:

With Brave Browser, users have placed it as a default browser because of its ease of use and its compatibility with extensions that Google Chrome had already been using in Chromium. It’s a good alternative to Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, it is inbetween. Browsing on Brave Browser like Browsing on Chrome Brosers but without the google interference. It helps users block ads and get into the Tor network seamlessly.

This browser aims to stop that impressive rise of ads that is shown to users daily on the internet. It also remove natively adding ad-blocking features, not only in web browsing but also in the streaming videos that you watch. The application also limits or blocks the use of website trackers which prevents companies from obtaining information from your internet browsing.

Brave Browser is really good browser, It seems to be excellent presents good privacy features as mentioned above besides. Besides is compatible with the Chrome web store being based on free software Chromium. It is an important application that allows you to save a lot of time as mentioned before. This browser is strongly recommended for personal and business use.

Features of Brave Browser Portable

Load pages 2x faster on desktop

Load pages up to 8x faster on mobile

We’re not in the personal data business

Customize your shield settings

Security meets simplicity

Sync your devices bravely

Ad blocking

Fingerprinting prevention

Cookie control

HTTPS upgrading

Block scripts

Clear browsing data

Built-in password manager

Form autofill

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA or AMD equivalent Graphics

