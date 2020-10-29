MonoGame for PC is a cross platform game engine developed by MonoGame Team. It’s perfect for new people trying to learn the basics of game development. It is very intuitive for 3D and 2D, and working with C# programing language. The application attempts to fully implement C# and other .NET languages on Microsoft and Mono platforms. With this application you can write modern, fast, and reliable game code. Many pre-made projects or starter projects are available to continue from when choosing which game you want to develop. MonoGame is very intuitive, so it is easier to follow along when you enter the game development industry. It also has a large community since is a free version out side for much longer.

As cross platform video game engine, MonoGame currently support iOS, Android, MacOS, Linux, all Windows platforms, PS4, PSVita, Xbox One, and Switch with more platforms on the way. The asset store and studio support is awesome and the hardware comatibility is great. It’s simple to use, it’s logic is easy to understand therefore everyone can begin to make games simply, but you can learn on YouTube or other documentation sites. Working with small projects with a rapid need for development is the right scene to shine.

After you have some experiece with the editor then you can create awesome things on this. The application have pre designed techniques generally a little bit of every little thing. With MonoGame you can make what is needed with high overall performance as well as quality graphics, it’s also well suited for small and large projects that are quite simple to work with.

If your project depends on realistic graphics, it may not be the right tool. The beauty of this application is it is really a software that can be implemented simply by both equal beginners as well as gaming development experts.

Features of MonoGame for PC

Open Source Game Engine

Managed Code

Cross Platform support iOS, Android, MacOS, Linux, all Windows platforms, PS4, PSVita, Xbox One, and Switch

Community Supports

