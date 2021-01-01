WPS Office for PC is a free, powerful, simple productivity office suite by Kingsoft. Its smallest size office suite consists of Writers like MS Word, presentations like MS PowerPoint, and Spreadsheets like MS Excel. This program comes loaded with features similar to what you’d find on a PC Microsoft Office solution, but it’s absolutely free to use. It includes advanced text and paragraph formatting options as well as the ability to add and edit images, shapes, tables, and charts directly. The user interface and the functionality are usage successful tools.

WPS Office Overview

WPS Office is easy to access tool with minimal knowledge of handling computers. Basically, WPS Office does everything you may want for day-to-day private and small business letter writing and spreadsheet work. It seems to be very similar to Microsoft Office but with fewer features. WPS makes it all easy to write your document, make your own spreadsheets, coordinate your presentations in a nonboring style of your own making. Even if other Office apps have let you down, try this one.

WPS Office is user-friendly, with tools that work smoothly and continuously with one another worksheets. Automatic spell check as you type which sounds good. This application can open and edit: Doc, Docx, Dot, Dotx, Wps, Wpt, Txt, Rtf, Ppt, Pptx, Pps, Ppsx, Pot, Potx, Dps, Dpt, Xls, Xlsx, Xlt, Xltx, Et, Ett, Pdf and Html file type. This application has high compatibility with Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Txt), Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slide, Adobe PDF, and OpenOffice format. With WPS Office you can share your files through email, Evernote, and more.

WPS Office works great, it is fairly intuitive. It works very well for the easy tasks I use it for which is using the writing and spreadsheet to track expenses while on the road. If you want something could use for simple word processing on the go, this is for you. Overall, WPS Office by Kingsoft is a great program, and not just because it is free. It is powerful but simple to use.

Features of WPS Office for PC

Create amazing document: Writer, Presentations and Spreadsheets

Easy file sharing

Styles are available to use even the ones you created

Easy to download and send files for use

Connect to your Cloud

Fully compatible with Microsoft Word

Fully compatible with Microsoft PowerPoint

Fully compatible with Microsoft Excel

Save documents as a PDF

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

