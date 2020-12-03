Do you want to try developing games or applications for desktop PCs and mobile phones? or just want to start something free and without a subscription? You should give Unreal Engine a try now. Unreal Engine is professional game engine for everyone, the application developed and published by Epic Games. The graphics quality is amazing, the lights are very well made. It’s pretty simple to use, it has a nice interface and the performance is great. Unreal is an open platform that allows you the freedom to work however you’d like, but it has a steep learning curve that takes some effort. Once you learn the interface, the potential for what you can do seems almost limitless. The application is good for both games and animations, With Unreal you can create AI even without coding.

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Unreal Engine is an amazing, free game engine that makes it possible to create amazing experiences even if you are a small developer. Unreal Engine gives a place to practice making art that would work in actual game development. There are many tools within the editor such as the landscape tool, foliage brush, cascade, matinee, blueprint and many more. Unreal Engine also allow full access to their source code allowing you to change and edit the engine to your hearts content.

With Unreal Engine you can make quite entertaining and striking video games in a simple and practical way. In addition to that of a video game you can create simple animation, simple application and more. There are lots of tutorials, examples, and documentation online to help with all aspects of Unreal Engine. There are also many things available on the Marketplace that you can look at to get additional help.

It is free so you might as well try it if you have any interest. Overall, Unreal Engine is a very powerful game engine that has the capability to make amazing games. I personally would reccommend this engine to anyone looking to get into game development.

Features of Unreal Engine

Pipeline integration

World building

Animation

Rendering, lighting, and materials

Simulation and effects

Gameplay and interactivity authoring

Integrated media support

Platform support and on-set tools

Seamless Perforce integration

Full access to C++ source code

Profiling and performance

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Quad Core 2 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Graphics card with DX10 (shader model 4.0) capabilities

