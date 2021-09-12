Do you enjoy watching and fighting MMA? If so this is the app you are looking for! And now is now available on PC with brand new gameplay features with a lot of new features. MMA Fighting Clash is a Kickboxing MMA professional sports game that involves 3 rounds. You have the option to select the number of rounds you want to fight in 1 or 3 rounds. The beautiful graphics and easy controls will offer you a very amazing experience while playing the game. The sound effects and voice-over will give a real feeling while playing, you can feel by yourself while having fun playing this awesome fighting game.

MMA Fighting Clash Overview

MMA Fighting Clash is a new sport game where you will be able to challenge your friends in the static or connect with your Phone using the play-by video functionality. You’ll fight using your most powerful kicks, punches, knees, showing all of your training Fighting Clash Game. Get to know our brand new fighting clash gaming experience by having a blast with its crazy, tricky, and crazy kickboxing combos. Tap your keyboard several times to fight against your enemy but watch out for the punch at the same time. Your goal is to knock out the opponent. This is not a regular fighting game so get ready to enjoy this new game.

Put on the gloves and get into some punch-out matches in this ultimate fighting game. Face dangerous MMA fighters opponents in the ring and score a KO. Explore the big world of MMA and make your way to the top of the fighter’s games. With simple instructions, an easy-to-use interface, and truly addictive gameplay, this game will keep you entertained for hours at a time. Welcome to the best fighting games and get ready to punch out, punch hard, and KO your rival fighters.

A new MMA Fighting Game that brings the immersive 3D world to your mobile devices. With many characters, weapons, and amazing moves, this game is going to turn this genre upside down. All in all MMA Fighting Clash is a well-thought-out game that offers everything you could want from this type of game. Play by yourself or against your friends, enjoy.

Features of MMA Fighting Clash for PC

A career in different weight classes with any created or purchased fighter

Realistic Sounds, Graphics, and Animations

Action-packed gameplay with different styles of combat like BJJ, Muay Thai, Box, Kickbox, Sambo, and many others, dodging, rage, cuts, knockouts, technical knockouts

Gripping Kickboxing atmosphere, experience the sensation of MMA in a big arena!

Big Character customization

Library with over 100 moves that you can set up for your fighters

Store with fighters, clothing, abilities, boosts, and much more

Intuitive touch controls

Multiplayer with your own customizable Fighter

Quick Fights

Tournaments

Missions

Challenges

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

