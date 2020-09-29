UXPin latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. UXPin is UI Design and Prototyping Tool developed and published by UXPin Inc for Windows, Android, iOS and Mac OS. This is the beauty of fully interactive prototypes. UXPin is extremely powerful for creating high fidelity prototypes without the need to know coding. The performance of this application never suffered regardless of the platform old or brand new computer. The most advantage of this application is easily share the prototypes with your team and external parties. It also helps communicate fast and effectively within the business to get support of your testing and projects.

License: Trial

Author: UXPin Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: UXPin

File Size:

UXPin is a single platform for documentation to provide a briefing to the development team. With this application communication and collaboration between clients and the development team can be done easily and effectively. Animations help developer team better understand the user experience concept hence a better implementation. It uses Progressive Disclosure quite well to produce a really clean user interface program with plenty of functionality under the hood.

UXPin is provides high fidelity prototypes to clients and make edits quickly without compromising the rest of the design. You can download brand styles, images, and svgs directly from the prototype. With UXPin the icon libraries are available within the software, the user doesn’t have to go out look for icons and waste time. Prototyping and documentation is another plus.

UXPin is a fantastic tool which is invaluable to any workflow. UXPin is one of the most intuitive and powerful prototyping program have ever created. I would recommend shortlisting UXPin, especially if you need a tool for producing high fidelity prototypes.

Features of UXPin

A truly interactive experience

Prototype with real inputs

Share a single preview link

Push life into your designs

Create a real experience

Everyone on the same page

Verify your ideas early on

Build advanced interactions

Import from Sketch

Animate between states

Store information using variables

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of UXPin.