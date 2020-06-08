Chess Titans latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Chess Titans is an exquisitely beautiful way to play chess against a friend or the AI “artificial intelligence”. Chess Titans is a free, chess game with smooth 3D graphics developed by Oberon Media and published by Microsoft. This is definitely beginner friendly and as you learn to play the game and understand the moves you can work your way up to tougher AI. The detail is stunning, and the overall feel of the environments, they’re very well lit, and have nice music gameplay. This is outstanding, it makes users want to get better, and gives you the tools to do it. This is possibly the best way to play chess on PC.

License: Free

Author: Oberon Media

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Chess Titans

File Size:

Chess Titans has ten difficulty levels, which can be selected from the Options dialog box. Beginner to intermediate tutorials all included in the base game, perfect for all levels of experience. The game also has a short tutorial that can teach you some of the most basic chess mechanics, but you won’t get that far with it. Chess Titans has a few difficulty levels like many other chess games, so in the end you can teach yourself how to get better and better by studying what the harder opponents are doing. If you’re looking for a good chess game you’ve found it.

Chess Titans works well and you don’t need a tutorial to figure out how to grab and move the pieces. The interaction feels very natural like real chess games. But, there are chess tutorials and several game modes including single game, tournament, online and a sort of chess puzzle mode. If you need help you can enable guides that will show you all the legal moves for any piece you highlight. You can play with bot or the computer for the first time, and also you can play with human.

Chess Titans is a relaxing and addictive chess game out of there, I am not good at chess but this game teaches you the basics and gives you some strategy. The puzzles are also fun, you can trying to get checkmate in many moves on a board that has been set up. I recommended this game for everyone, if you really want to have the most beautiful chess looking ever invented.

Features of Chess Titans

Free chess game for PC

Incredibly lightweight and fast chess game

It has ten difficulty levels

Record keeping of your previous game

Supports both local play mode vs Computer, and a local coop mode

Built-in skins

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Chess Titans is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.