Fangame for PC. In this fangame, you play for Skeleton and you can use bones, blasters, change gravity, and teleport! You can also complete quests and unlock costumes, maps, characters, music, and much more! Over time you can play for other Characters. You can even change gravity with a button press or activate a super dash move which allows you to quickly get out of sticky situations. There are also many quests in Bonetale you can complete to unlock pieces. There are so many challenging levels for you to complete. Just like any other pixel action-adventure fangame, it’s all about killing the monsters and the bosses.

With different weapons and abilities, you can go on a wonderful adventure in this game. You can play as the Skull guy. Unlike other fangames, Bonetale features different maps, completely new gameplay mechanics, different music, and much more. The main rule is to save the 12 bones – the essence of life. Sneaking around diabolic traps and deadly enemies, you can’t touch an enemy directly, because it will damage the bone. But you can use bones as a weapon. Also, you can teleport, change gravities, and more.

Fangame adventure game with 10 unique levels, boss fights, and two different endings. In Bonetale you play for Skeleton who uses bones with interesting abilities. There are dozens of hidden secrets which you can find out if you must.

In a world made of blocks, death is just the start of your story. As a reaper in this pixel adventure, you’ll use the power of your sword and wits to take on a variety of challenges – from riding mine carts to slaying skeletons in the water with your electric whip. But it won’t be easy – beware, traps abound

Features of Bonetale Fangame for PC

More than 10 levels

4 unique characters

Lots and lots of costumes and maps

High level of difficulty

Bad time

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

