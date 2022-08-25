Life moves pretty fast, if you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. Mednafen’s been a staple in many gamers’ lives for as long as they can remember. It’s the emulator that supports a huge number of systems and games and has been growing its library steadily over the years. It’s also the only one that offers cross-platform compatibility, making it an interesting option for gamers who’ve grown tired of their old favorite. The application has the ability to remap hotkey functions and virtual system inputs to a keyboard, a joystick, or both simultaneously. Save states are supported as well as real-time rewinding.

License: Free

Author: Mednafen Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Mednafen Emulator for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Mednafen Emulator Overview

Mednafen is a portable, multi-system emulator, utilizing OpenGL and SDL. Mednafen has the ability to remap hotkey functions and virtual system inputs to a keyboard, a joystick, or both simultaneously. Save states are supported, as is real-time game rewinding. Screen snapshots may be taken, in the PNG file format, at the press of a button. Mednafen can record audiovisual movies in the QuickTime file format, with several voice codecs supported. This emulator is a fork of Mednafe with additional features and bug fixes.

What systems are supported by Mednafen? Here’s a list: Apple II/II+, Atari Lynx, Neo Geo Pocket (Color), WonderSwan, GameBoy (Color), GameBoy Advance, Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System/Super Famicom, Virtual Boy, PC Engine/TurboGrafx 16 (CD), SuperGrafx, PC-FX, Sega Game Gear, Sega Genesis/Megadrive, Sega Master System, Sega Saturn (64-bit only), and Sony PlayStation.

It supports most of the important console systems from the 8-bit era and popular arcade systems, with a lot of control customization so you can play games the way you want. Overall, Mednafen is a command-line driven emulator for FreeBSD, Linux, NetBSD, OpenBSD, and Windows that supports a wide variety of classic game systems.

Features of Mednafen Emulator for PC

Physical joystick/gamepad support

The versatile input configuration system

Multiple graphics filters and scaling modes

Save states

Real-time game rewinding

Screen snapshots, saved in PNG format

QuickTime movie recording

MS WAV-format sound logging

Loading games from several compressed formats

Network play(utilizing an external dedicated server program)

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Mednafen Emulator is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.