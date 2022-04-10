BizHawk is a multi-system emulator that allows you to run games from numerous systems and even tapes. BizHawk is a multi-system emulator that supports over 25 systems with more being added all the time. It includes tools for speedrunning, recording gameplay, and testing game files for bugs. It allows you to step and load game files, save RAM, monitor console/display mismatches, and even emulate games on your computer for speedrunning or just trying out the games. The interface isn’t the prettiest around, especially copy protection messages, but it’s perfectly functional and simple to use.

BizHawk Emulator Overview

BizHawk is an open-source, multi-system video game console emulator, with support for systems such as Apple II, Atari, Bandai WonderSwan, CBM Commodore 64, Coleco Industries ColecoVision, GCE Vectrex, Magnavox Odyssey² / Videopac G7000, Neo Geo Pocket + Color, Mattel Intellivision, Sony Playstation (PSX), Sinclair ZX Spectrum, and Sega Genesis. BizHawk provides features such as full-screen emulation, joypad support, recording, and debugging tools for all system cores. BizHawk is a great emulator for casual gamers who just want to play their favorite classic games on their PC.

It is designed to be fast and easy to use, with copious documentation and a helpful community that grows with every release. With BizHawk you can play a huge library of classic games on your PC. BizHawk is free and uses very low resources, so there’s no excuse not to give it a try. Now you have the option to quickly and easily record yourself while playing so it’s easy to share your victories with friends.

Licensed under the GPL, BizHawk is now available for all major operating systems including Windows and Mac OS. You must know a bit about ROMs and not be afraid of downloading and installing a program. With BizHawk, you can have a lot of fun with it. Get yourself in the mood for an NES game and play it on your PC or laptop with the comfortable controls of your computer.

Features of BizHawk Emulator for PC

Format, region, and integrity detection for game images

10 save slots with hotkeys and infinite named savestates

Speed control, including frame stepping and rewinding

Memory view/search/edit in all emulated hardware components input recording (making TAS movies)

Screenshotting and recording audio + video to file

Firmware management

Input, framerate, and more in a HUD over the game

Rebindable hotkeys for controlling the frontend (keyboard+mouse+gamepad)

A comprehensive input mapper for the emulated gamepads and other peripherals

Programmatic control over core and frontend with Lua or C#.NET

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

