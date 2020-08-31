MAMP latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. MAMP is a free and open source local web server developed by MAMP for Microsoft Windows. It has everything that requires to run PHP application on local server, like Apache, MySQL, Nginx, Cache, PHP and MAMP Cloud. With this stack, you can work with PHP on Windows OS as easy as it can get. MAMP like WampServer provides far advanced functions and features than any other stack. Easy to install, easy to use, one click start and your local server is there. It is mainly focused directly on the PHP programmer because it provides everything you need for your project.

MAMP comes with the by default stack of components, but it doesnt allow us to add other components through this. However there is a facility that allows to add previous versions of the default stacks to test your projects in diffferent versions. MAMP stack is too easy to download, install and to use. But if anyone is trying first time, they may find it little hard to operate its functions. MAMP Cloud allows you to back up your host and database data from MAMP or MAMP PRO to Dropbox.

Settings for PHP and MySQL, Nginx database are easy to modify. Everything is accessible through the tray icon. As a backend developer and a windows user, MAMP stack is the only thing I require in your PC along with few other softwares. With this application you will to start the project development website and stop services. You can also view databases, edit, delete, create databases. You can start and stop server, etc. Once you will learn this, MAMP is a blessing for PHP developers.

If you are just starting with MAMP web server, you may find its functions a little bit hard to find. To make it easy, just go through some articles on the internet or watch videos tutorials on YouTube and it will be as easy as drinking water. The application it’s absolutely recommend for windows user because instead of installing individual components like Apache server, MySQL database, PHP language.

Features of MAMP

Free and open source web server locally

Web server

Database Server

Support programming Languages

Programming languages available on the command line

PHP Cache

Extended web server configuration

Configurable web server modules

One-Click Installation

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

