What is Postimage? In short, Postimage is an application that lets you capture a section of your desktop and automatically upload it. Does it sound interesting? Then what are you waiting for, download Postimage and upload your images? Solve your everyday problems by taking snapshots of your desktop with Postimage. This is a very easy-to-use application that comes packed with an array of handy tools and built-in features. Simply select the area size you want, capture the snapshot and save it or share it online instantly. After capturing if you want to share it, you can upload it easily onto any popular website or in forums.

License: Free

Author: Postimages.org

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Postimage for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Postimage Overview

Postimage was designed to provide you with a means of taking snapshots of your entire desktop or of a portion of it. You can manually set the area size, then capture, and the image is saved onto the hard drive in PNG, JPG, or BMP formats. The captured image can then be saved or shared online directly. Postimage can also send to the system clipboard the URL of a shared screenshot, so you can save it easily. To capture a portion of your desktop, simply activate the tool and hover the pointer over the area where you want to capture. After a quick yellow flash, a semi-transparent rectangle will be shown corresponding to the selected area.

With Postimage you can take pictures of your screen and share those pictures with other people, via uploading. This is a very useful tool, whenever you have to explain your PC to somebody, where you have to draw something or show certain system details. With Postimage, you can take snapshots of your entire desktop or a portion of it, manually set the area size, and then save or share your screenshots online directly or via URL.

Postimage is so easy to use, everyone can do that: just add the URL of your output image and click “Send”. Overall, Postimage is a highly useful application that will help you deal with that task in a very easy and quick way. And the most important thing about it is that it truly is simple to use.

Features of Postimage for PC

Quick images sharing

Multiple images can be uploaded at the same time

Upload images via the right-click context menu

The fastest way to do a customizable screenshot

Global hotkeys to activate screen capturing instantly

And many more

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

