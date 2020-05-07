Sweet Home 3D Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Do you want to design your own home using free software and easy to use for beginners? Sweet Home 3D is the right choice. Sweet Home 3D is a free architectural design software for Windows OS. The application has simplicity of use for concept modeling. The user interface is very clean and it has an easy learning curve. The model or design of warehouse and availability of materials makes it very easy to generate a concept model. The programs has a number of fabulous tools because in addition to drawing allows you to open the perspective in two and three dimensions, does it in a very simple way.

This is the powerful drawing and modeling software, which gives the user capabilities of doing of many different things. It also provides the user with Library with plenty of different varieties of unique objects. Sweet Home 3D can import and export files from and to other compatible plug-ins especially for the rendering improvement. It also can load background, models, animation and also has many feature. The best benefit of this application is useful documents for the Architectural, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Construction projects and even presentation documents.

Sweet Home 3D is simple and easy of use, while designing the home in 2D, simultaneously view it in 3D from an aerial point of view. You can easily change color, texture, size, thickness, location and orientation of furniture, walls, floors and ceilings with drag and drop feature. For your client, you can show homeowners good 3D visualizations of the concept for their home in the early portion of the design phase.

Sweet Home 3D has a robust community of users. In addition to the software’s support site, I recommend referencing community forums and YouTube videos to improve Sweet Home 3D skills and efficiency. In my opinion Sweet Home 3D is the best 2D and 3D modeler that exists, is the closest to a pencil and paper that can exist. Overall, as 3D modeling software which helps the user in transforming various designing captivities, this is the best choice.

Features of Sweet Home 3D Portable

Free architectural design software

Draw walls and rooms upon the image of an existing plan

Drag and drop doors, windows and furniture from a catalog

Update colors, texture, size and orientation of furniture, walls, floors and ceilings

View all changes simultaneously in the 3D view

Create photorealistic images and videos

Import additional 3D models and export the plan

Print and export PDFs, bitmap or vector graphics images, videos and 3D files

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

