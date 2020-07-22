Kodi Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Kodi Portable is a is a free and open source media player application developed by the Kodi Foundation. With this application users can watch TV, listen to radio, watch movies and much more from my PC with Internet connection. There are thousands of add-ons on the internet for all needs. The graphic interface it’s so cool and looks so professional, it also recognize and support a huge number of multimedia types. It so intuitive that makes you feel like you been using it you’re all life. Kodi is multiplatform, so you can used basically on any device.

License: Free

Author: XBMC Foundation

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Kodi Portable

File Size:

This program is easy to install, with an Internet or YouTube guide you can configure very easily. With Kodi system users have entertainment in work and home, all connected and synchronized to a web server. Kodi is the best to synchronize everything you want, watch Internet TV or movie and etc. You can also modify Kodi to your liking, to have entertainment in your home and work with limitations. Kodi can modify your needs and limit the playing time of the devices connected to network.

Kodi Media Player allows users to play and view most videos, music, podcasts, and other digital media files from local and network. It take some time to get familiar with the different options, shortcuts and others little things. Definitely, you should give a chance to Kodi media player, it would make your work life easier. You don’t loose anything trying it because it’s completely free and open source.

This is an awesome looking media player and when it comes to playing movies and music. If you want to synchronize your entire PC gallery to another device, try this application right now. Kodi media player is free and works on almost any operating system, I recommend it completely for your home entertainment.

Features of Kodi Portable

Free and open source media player

Can view photos or images file

Digital Rights Management decryption support

New Music Library Options

Android Leanback And Voice Control

Support For Retro Gaming Emulators

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

