KMPlayer full download latest version offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. KMPlayer is powerful video player developed by Pandora TV. It can play various media file format support: MP4, MPG, MPEG, MKV, AVI, TS, WEBM, MOV, 3GP, 3G2, FLV, OGM, RM, WMV, MP3 and etc. Besides playing good quality videos, you can use any functions such as video playback, subtitles, screen, and 3D playback in one application. KMPlayer it has hardware acceleration settings, additional external codecs, etc. It also capable of capturing in desired format, in desired format including GIF.

License: Free

Author: Pandora TV

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: KMPlayer

File Size:

The video quality is great and the application has additional features that allow for setting any control. As movies are added to your collection the app will automatically set resolution 360p, 480p, 720p, 1080p, 2K, 4K, 8K 60 FPS. The user interface for this application is great like another and the fact that it will display the movie poster as thumbnails, makes it very easy to quickly browse through your collection. Any format at any resolution, it’s easy to use with a fairly simple interface for anyone.

KMP or KMPlayer can handy video player which can be used for watching the video clips. It also has a series of basic playback controls which will let you play, stop, pause and skip videos like another popular video player, GOM Player, VLC, K-Lite, Media Player Classic and etc. User can set many audio and video effects, slow down or increase playback speed, select parts of a video as favorites, do various repeats and etc.

KMPlayer is a world renowned video or multimedia player that can play movies, dramas, music, and other content. In addition to playing large files smoothly, you can freely adjust the video screen and sound. Overall, this is the best vido player or multimedia player ever created.

Features of KMPlayer

It can play all high quality video including 4K, 8K, UHD, 60FPS

Various media file format support: AVI, MPEG, MKV, MP4, 3GP, 3G2, FLV, OGM and etc

Equipped with high quality Video Renderer

Downloading videos such as YouTube, Instagram, Daily Motion

Upgraded music player

Optimized for low end PC through hardware acceleration function

Capture video in desired format and desired format (including GIF)

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

