Virus Vanish for PC is all in one antivirus or security software for Windows developed and published by DigitalBulls. This application help in keeping your computer safe and your privacy protected. It detects viruses, malware, spyware, bots, trojan horse, removes unwanted browser cookies, and eradicates it completely from the computer. Virus Vanish is an excellent antivirus application, its very good to keep your computers secure, it keeps limits to all types of threats and gives total security to documents. Its analysis capacity is very good since it detects the smallest virus and eliminates them easily.

License: Trial

Author: DigitalBulls

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Virus Vanish for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Virus Vanish Overview

Vanish is an incredible antivirus that protects you from all types of threats. Virus Vanish is very stable software that has been one of the best investments. Virus Vanish is an option that presents a good basis to fully defend your system against threats. It is an antivirus totally capable of eliminating all the viruses that try to infect your system. The interface of Virus Vanish is very intuitive and easy to use for anyone, newbie, and pro users. The real-time protection system is very precise, there is no threat that doesn’t detect Virus Vanish.

Virus Vanish is very easy to use and excellent for keeping PC Windows free of any threat. This application allows you to analyze the devices that are introduced to the computer to be sure that can damage any document. Virus Vanish allows you to make your downloads without any kind of malicious malware that could affect the performance of the PC. This wonderful antivirus is very good to maintain the importance of import documents and the computer.

This antivirus plays a key role in the protection of computers both the personal computer and maybe company use. If you are looking for the best software that can provide protection for your computers at a good price, you can use this application. I recommend using Virus Vanish, as it is a very effective antivirus to protect work or personal computers.

Features of Virus Vanish for PC

All-in-one computer protection

Easy installation

Deep threat scanning

Real-time active monitoring and protection

Email virus protection

High-performance anti-malware/adware engine

Advanced anti-rootkit technology

Removable device scanning / USB protection

History Cleaner

Startup Manager

Secure File Eraser

Scheduled Scans

Selection and removal

Quick, full, and custom scans

Quarantine to allow restoration of detected files

Removal of unwanted browser cookies

Automatic Updates

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

