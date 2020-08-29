LICEcap latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. LICEcap is a free screen and video capture software developed by Cockos for Microsoft Windows. This is the quickest software to record and save screen directly to animated gif. LICEcap is a perfect software for modern PC and also Mac OS, but while using in the older version of Microsoft Windows it’s not working as expected. By using This application users can record any part off the screen into gif files which helps to make short video lessons and fun video. With LICEcap you get a nice GIF which can be uploaded to ClickUp, Gitlab, Slack with the utmost ease.

It’s really easy to create screencasts as the graphics user interface is simple and straightforward. It does one thing, but it does it very well. The recording made with LICEcap helps in telling someone how to work on any program without any sound or recording problem. LICEcap makes it easy to record screen gif file, and drag and drop them to places you want to post them on websites etc. The process is seamless, and it seems like the software is a lot more powerful than just what using it for.

The application allows you to select the frame rate of the gif and playing with that you can have a very small size, perfect to be attached and send. LICEcap is a very good tool, easy and symple to use. If you need to record a gif this is the perfect tool. The application is an easy way to record the evidence and the size is very small. When you reproduce it the course of the video can’t be stopped, advanced or delayed.

LICEcap is the quickest software that enables to record the screen to gif. The application is very easy to start using, get used to, and implement into daily processes. Overall, LICEcap is the easiest way to get a screenshot, shortcuts are amazing for all the kinds of screenshots you can take.

Features of LICEcap

Free screen recording software for Microsoft Windows

This is a very easy to use software

It just takes minutes to set up

Pause and restart recording

Basic title frame

Record most button press

The output files can be embedded on websites and provide users a rich experience

You can capture different parts of your screen and even insert text too

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

