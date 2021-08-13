RetroPie is a project that aims to make setting up a Raspberry Pi or PC as an emulation machine as simple as possible. RetroPie is a multi-system emulator and frontend designed to be fast, lightweight, and portable. It can run on Raspberry Pi, Odroid, PC, Mac, PS3, XBox360, Nintendo systems, and even things like the Raspberry Pi Zero and AppleTV. Its powerful RetroArch core enables you to play your favorite arcade systems with multiple controllers, save/load states, and more. Currently supported are Atari 2600, Game Boy, Game Gear de Sega, NeoGeo, NES, Super NES, Master System, Mega Drive, Amstrad, and Spectrum.

License: Free

Author: RetroPie Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: RetroPie Emulator for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

RetroPie Emulator Overview

RetroPie Emulator for PC allows you to turn your Raspberry Pi, ODroaid C1/C2, or PC into a retro-gaming machine. It builds upon Raspbian, EmulationStation, RetroArch, and many other projects to enable you to play your favorite Arcade, home console, and classic PC games with the minimum set-up. For power users, it also provides a large variety of configuration tools to customize the system as you want.

Play your favorite games with a simple controller, and stream them to your PC, Mac or another Raspberry Pi connected via a network. Enjoy the perfect gaming machine for any old-school gamer. RetroPie is designed for the Raspberry Pi, ODroid C1/C2, and PC. You can play Tetris, PacMan, Street Fighters, Donkey Kong, Goldeneye 007, Duck Hunt, Tony Hawk Pro Skater, Teenage Mutant Ninja and more.

This emulator is best thought of as a museum or an archeologic find. It has an enormous amount to offer, but it needs a lot of polishing to make it presentable. The good news is that with all the USB slots, it accepts all the modern controllers and keyboards. The bottom line, everything you want to play is here, but some products work better than others, but with so many titles to choose from, you will eventually find a playable favorite.

Features of RetroPie Emulator for PC

Simple and lightweight application

Easy to use and simple configuration

RetroPie allows you to turn your Raspberry Pi on PC

It builds upon Raspbian, EmulationStation, RetroArch, and many other projects

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. RetroPie Emulator is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.