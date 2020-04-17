FastStone Capture latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. FastStone Capture is a screen capture and screen recorder developed by FastStone Soft for Microsoft Windows. It’s powerful, lightweight, yet full featured screen capture tool and screen video recorder for everyone. The program has allowed users to speed up working time and the FastStone Capture does not consume almost the equipment’s memory. The capture can be edited and added more personalization details thanks to the built in capture editor. It has several capture modes, which allows you to send the capture to the clipboard, save locally, or open an image editor.

License: Trial

Author: FastStone Soft

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: FastStone Capture

File Size:

FastStone Capture supports features images in BMP, GIF, JPEG, PCX, PNG, TGA, TIFF, PDF images formats and WMV video formats. Simple installation and from a download file that does not have large size, it has several options of capturing images which makes it very versatile for it. FastStone Capture has several options for sending the capture, so you can send it to the clipboard, to the printer or other preferred application. Editing it is really very simple so that it has allowed to save working time.

FastStone is easy and practical it is to make an image capture on your computer, to have different ways to capture. You can capture it in a personalized way, selecting all or part of the image you want to have. It also allows you to record all screen activities including onscreen changes, speech from microphone, mouse movements and clicks. After capturing the image edit it quickly with the editor that comes with the program.

The benefits of the program have been very useful and since its implementation, making a capture is too easy. I highly recommend the program because with it you can make captures quickly and efficiently.

Features of FastStone Capture

Add image caption

Resize, crop, rotate, sharpen, brighten, adjust colors

Undo/Redo

Support tabs that allow you to capture and edit multiple screenshots simultaneously

Support external editors

Save in BMP, GIF, JPEG, PCX, PNG, TGA, TIFF and PDF formats

Acquire images from scanner

Convert images to a multi-page PDF file

Join images side by side to produce a single image file

Send captured images by email

Send captured images to Word and PowerPoint documents

Send captured images to a Web (FTP) server

Capture the screen at user-specified time intervals

Screen Color Picker

Screen Magnifier

Screen Crosshair

Screen Ruler

Support multiple monitors

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of FastStone Capture.