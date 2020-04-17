FastStone Capture latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. FastStone Capture is a screen capture and screen recorder developed by FastStone Soft for Microsoft Windows. It’s powerful, lightweight, yet full featured screen capture tool and screen video recorder for everyone. The program has allowed users to speed up working time and the FastStone Capture does not consume almost the equipment’s memory. The capture can be edited and added more personalization details thanks to the built in capture editor. It has several capture modes, which allows you to send the capture to the clipboard, save locally, or open an image editor.
License: Trial
Author: FastStone Soft
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
Language: English
Version:
File Name: FastStone Capture
File Size:
FastStone Capture supports features images in BMP, GIF, JPEG, PCX, PNG, TGA, TIFF, PDF images formats and WMV video formats. Simple installation and from a download file that does not have large size, it has several options of capturing images which makes it very versatile for it. FastStone Capture has several options for sending the capture, so you can send it to the clipboard, to the printer or other preferred application. Editing it is really very simple so that it has allowed to save working time.
FastStone is easy and practical it is to make an image capture on your computer, to have different ways to capture. You can capture it in a personalized way, selecting all or part of the image you want to have. It also allows you to record all screen activities including onscreen changes, speech from microphone, mouse movements and clicks. After capturing the image edit it quickly with the editor that comes with the program.
The benefits of the program have been very useful and since its implementation, making a capture is too easy. I highly recommend the program because with it you can make captures quickly and efficiently.
Features of FastStone Capture
- Add image caption
- Resize, crop, rotate, sharpen, brighten, adjust colors
- Undo/Redo
- Support tabs that allow you to capture and edit multiple screenshots simultaneously
- Support external editors
- Save in BMP, GIF, JPEG, PCX, PNG, TGA, TIFF and PDF formats
- Acquire images from scanner
- Convert images to a multi-page PDF file
- Join images side by side to produce a single image file
- Send captured images by email
- Send captured images to Word and PowerPoint documents
- Send captured images to a Web (FTP) server
- Capture the screen at user-specified time intervals
- Screen Color Picker
- Screen Magnifier
- Screen Crosshair
- Screen Ruler
- Support multiple monitors
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 1 Gb RAM
- Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent
