Welcome to the era of digital art! With LazPaint, you have high-quality photo editing software for free on your computer. No ads, no watermarks, and no software trials. LazPaint makes this possible in a friendly and direct manner without dependencies on external libraries. So go ahead and create your masterpiece today. LazPaint is a free, open-source photo editing software like PhotoDemon. It provides you with all the tools you need to retouch your best photos. LazPaint is designed for beginners and advanced users who are interested in detailed photo editing. You can also easily use it for photo retouching, cropping, composting, or special effects.

License: Free

Author: Circular Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: LazPaint for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

LazPaint Image Editor Overview

Creative people have many ideas for drawing, painting, or creating illustrations and expect an easy way to put their ideas into images. LazPaint is a free, open-source photo editing software that anyone can use. With it, you can be a photographer without expensive equipment. It’s fast, easy to use, and compatible with Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux operating systems. It currently supports many common image formats like JPEG, BMP, and PNG as well as popular vector formats like SVG, EMF, and WMF. It also lets you export your creations to many different file formats such as JPEG, HTML5, XCF, and PDF.

The project was started with the goal of being a more feature-rich Paint.NET replacement. LazPaint is easy to use, yet powerful enough for advanced users. The program starts quickly, loads, and saves files very quickly and the interface is simple. Using it, you will get a small but powerful program suitable for image retouching and editing, interface design.

Image editing can be fun, and now you can do it on your PC. The objective of LazPaint is to be simple to use. This goal is achieved by focusing on the processable graphic formats (bitmaps and vectors). LazPaint not only has a simplified interface and powerful tools, but also an extendable architecture that encourages the user to modify and extend the features at their will.

Features of LazPaint for PC

Files: read and write a variety of file formats, including layered bitmaps and 3D files

Tools: many tools are available to draw on the layers

Edit/Select: select parts of an image with antialiasing and modify the selection as a mask

View: color window, layer stack window, and toolbox window

Command-line: call LazPaint from a console

Scripts: Scripts are provided to do layer effects. You can as well write your own Python scripts

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

