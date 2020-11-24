Skype Portable for PC provides seamless chat messaging for Microsoft Windows. The application makes it very easy to chat with people in your organization and it really helps you be able to communicate quickly. Skype provides a wide range of themes, provide the audio and video group calls work seamlessly and more features. Like WhatsApp and Telegram Desktop, is easy way of sharing files with peers saves a lot of time while working in a team. Skype also has the toolbar that you can shrink and keep on your desktop. The video conference makes things easier when it is not possible to meet in person.

License: Free

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Skype Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Skype for Windows is really great professional application for communicating with your team mates. It is easy to use and does not utilize a lot of RAM as compared to other applications. The application has an intuitive and simple user interface and user experience design. Skype Portable editon is fast to send mesages and files for teams and works for PC as well as smart phones. It is very easy to conduct official meetings on Skype, the video conference experience is excellent, Instant messaging service is very good.

Like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger it can notifies whoever you a message so that the conversation can get handled fast and smooth. You can share files in group more easily and tag them in conversations, it was really problem solving for anyone. It makes conversation interesting with the use of emojis. But the chat conversation will erase automatically every time after closing the application.

It’s a great utility application if you are using it for communicating with your work colleagues regarding projects you orllare working on. If you need a team calling software with instant file sharing and virtual meetings, you must try Skype.

Features of Skype Portable for PC

Audio and HD video calling

Call recording and Live subtitles

Call phones

Smart messaging

Private conversations

Screen sharing

Meetings online with just one click

Hold an interview on Skype

Connect from anywhere

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

