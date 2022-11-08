Do you want to be the best shooter in the world? The one who always has a comeback and can outshine your competition on the global stage? VALORANT is the perfect game for you. With rich character customization, tactical abilities to make every match your own, and a competitive arena to showcase your skills, you’re sure to have an unforgettable experience on your way to becoming the world’s greatest shooter. In an always-connected world, you can blend your style of play with other gamers around the globe to attack or defend your team’s territory.

License: Free

Author: Riot Games

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Valorant Game for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Valorant Game Overview

VALORANT is an online tactical shooter with a focus on accurate and quick gunplay. Play one of six Agents as you battle to defend your side or eliminate your opponents across a series of maps that demand teamwork and communication. With easy-to-use controls, VALORANT is fun to play, even for new gamers. Outwit, outplay, or outshine your competition with tactical abilities, precise gunplay, and adaptive teamwork. More than guns and bullets, you’ll choose an Agent armed with adaptive, swift, and lethal abilities that create opportunities to let your gunplay shine. Attack and defend your side using sharp gunplay and tactical abilities. And, with one life per round, you’ll have to think faster than your opponent if you want to survive.

With precise gunplay, tactical abilities, and adaptive team play, you’ll need to be both steady and quick to survive in this single life-per-round game where every decision counts. With a focus on strategic decision-making versus twitch reactions, Valorant delivers an intense and skillful experience.

VALORANT is the world’s first character-based tactical shooter. It’s a first and third-person shooter set on the global stage with diverse, immersive environments and a variety of game modes. Streamers looking to entertain their audience will also have the opportunity to play VALORANT on PC Windows.

Features of Valorant Game for PC

Organize play

Discover new experiences

Multi-game news

Esports on the go

Earn rewards

Monitor stats

2FA

Enhanced Esports Experience

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 4 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 10 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

GraphicsIntel HD 4000, Radeon R5 200

