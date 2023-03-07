Discover a world of possibilities with LAV Filters. Get the ultimate media experience with LAV Filters for PC! This all-in-one multi-format media splitter/decoder will give you everything you need to play your favorite videos, movies, and more, with support for H264/AVC, H265/HEVC, VC-1, MPEG4-ASP (Divx/Xvid), VP8, VP9 and so much more. Plus, you’ll get subtitle support and stream-switching capabilities, so you can switch between different streams on the fly. You can be sure that all your content will play without any issues. Plus, with our subtitle and stream-switching capabilities, you’re.

License: Free

Author: Hendrik Leppkes

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: LAV Filters for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

LAV Filters Overview

LAV Filters is an audio and video filter library. The purpose of this project is to provide the highest quality decoding and filtering of files with the lowest hardware requirements on the market. At the moment, LAV Splitter implements two splitters, a video decoder, and an audio decoder. It currently only supports file-based protocols, but MVDSink is in development so it will soon support also streaming protocols (such as RTP/RTSP and MMS). It supports playback from almost all video and audio file types found on the Internet and the media files on your PC.

LAV Filters (formerly LAVFSplitter) is an Open Source set of DirectShow filters. LAV Filters is an MP4 splitter and will also play MKV, WebM, AVI, and more. It supports most of the well-known video and audio formats and they can be used as DirectShow filters for Windows. The project’s purpose is to provide a unified frontend for popular, non-free decoders so that one can play (almost) all audio and video formats without having to install multiple decoders and without having to configure anything.

This powerful media splitter/decoder is your one-stop shop for playing all sorts of media files on your PC. Stream the highest quality video and audio, switch between multiple streams, and enjoy robust subtitle support – no matter what format you’re working with. Try out LAV Filters today and unlock a new level of media playback on your PC.

Features of LAV Filters for PC

Automatic stream selection

BluRay support

Compiling

Allow you to play popular video and audio formats

Support for Blu-Ray discs and other containers

Powerful decoders for most popular file formats

Support for deinterlacing, multi-threading, and customizable hardware

Support for automatic multimedia

Support for AES-encrypted HLS streams

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

