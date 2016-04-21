XMedia Recode for PC is a free audio and video convertion created by Sebastian Dörfler for Microsoft Windows. The software is easy to use and does not require any prior knowledge. In addition to audio and video conversion program can also importing subtitle, convert Blu Ray or DVD disc, direct stream copy, edite video including (Box Blur, Clip Speed, Color Curves, Color correction, Cropping, Denoise, Delogo, Deblocking, De-interlacing, Flip Image, Grayscale, Saturation, Image Stabilizer, Invert, Mirror effect, Noise, Painting effect, Resolution, Rotate, Sepia and more), audio extraction and can also convert multiple files.

License: Free

Author: Sebastian Dörfler

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: XMedia Recode for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

This application can convert almost all known audio and video formats, including 3GP, 3GPP, 3GPP2, AAC, AC3, AMR, ASF, AVI, AVISynth, DVD, FLAC, FLV,H.261, H.263, H.264, H.265, M4A, M1V, M2V, M4V, MKV, MMF, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, TS, TRP, MP2, MP3, MP4, MP4V, MOV,QT, OGG, PSP,RM, (S)VCD, SWF, VOB, WAV, WebA, WebM, WMA and WMV. It also convert for countless devices such as: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Android-Tablets, Sony PSP, Amazon Kindle and etc.

XMedia Recode also has a simple user interface and can be learned by everyone. For someone who has already used a converter like Any Video Converter will be familiar with this software. You can also automatically create chapter, create chapter from DVD / Blu-ray be taken over automatically and also importing chapter files (text). With XMedia Recode you can also add up to 32 subtitle tracks or add more.

XMedia is the best audio and video converter for your videos to whichever format you need with this easy to use software. This application it also works for Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, Windows XP and Windows Vista. Overall, this is a helper software indispensable for everyone in terms of file conversion.

Features of XMedia Recode for PC

Free Video and Audio Conversion

Simple user interface, fast and powerful

XMedia Recode can only convert unprotected Blu-rays or DVD

Support for Intel Quick Sync MPEG – 2 Decoder, Quick Sync H.264 Decoder, Quick Sync VC-1 Decoder

Support forNvidia NVENC H.264, Nvidia NVENC HEVC

Convert for countless devices

Importing Subtitle

Direct Stream Copy

Edit Video

Audio extraction

ID3 Tag

Batch processing

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

