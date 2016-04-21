XMedia Recode for PC is a free audio and video convertion created by Sebastian Dörfler for Microsoft Windows. The software is easy to use and does not require any prior knowledge. In addition to audio and video conversion program can also importing subtitle, convert Blu Ray or DVD disc, direct stream copy, edite video including (Box Blur, Clip Speed, Color Curves, Color correction, Cropping, Denoise, Delogo, Deblocking, De-interlacing, Flip Image, Grayscale, Saturation, Image Stabilizer, Invert, Mirror effect, Noise, Painting effect, Resolution, Rotate, Sepia and more), audio extraction and can also convert multiple files.
License: Free
Author: Sebastian Dörfler
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
Language: English
Version:
File Name: XMedia Recode for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup
File Size:
This application can convert almost all known audio and video formats, including 3GP, 3GPP, 3GPP2, AAC, AC3, AMR, ASF, AVI, AVISynth, DVD, FLAC, FLV,H.261, H.263, H.264, H.265, M4A, M1V, M2V, M4V, MKV, MMF, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, TS, TRP, MP2, MP3, MP4, MP4V, MOV,QT, OGG, PSP,RM, (S)VCD, SWF, VOB, WAV, WebA, WebM, WMA and WMV. It also convert for countless devices such as: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Android-Tablets, Sony PSP, Amazon Kindle and etc.
XMedia Recode also has a simple user interface and can be learned by everyone. For someone who has already used a converter like Any Video Converter will be familiar with this software. You can also automatically create chapter, create chapter from DVD / Blu-ray be taken over automatically and also importing chapter files (text). With XMedia Recode you can also add up to 32 subtitle tracks or add more.
XMedia is the best audio and video converter for your videos to whichever format you need with this easy to use software. This application it also works for Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, Windows XP and Windows Vista. Overall, this is a helper software indispensable for everyone in terms of file conversion.
Features of XMedia Recode for PC
- Free Video and Audio Conversion
Simple user interface, fast and powerful
- XMedia Recode can only convert unprotected Blu-rays or DVD
- Support for Intel Quick Sync MPEG – 2 Decoder, Quick Sync H.264 Decoder, Quick Sync VC-1 Decoder
- Support forNvidia NVENC H.264, Nvidia NVENC HEVC
- Convert for countless devices
- Importing Subtitle
- Direct Stream Copy
- Edit Video
- Audio extraction
- ID3 Tag
- Batch processing
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core 3 Ghz
- RAM: 1 Gb RAM
- Hard Disk: 1 Gb hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent
All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. XMedia Recode is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.