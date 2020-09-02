8 Ball Pool latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. 8 Ball Pool is the biggest and the best multiplayer pool game for Microsoft Windows developed and published by Miniclip. In this game, you can play billiards for free against other players and friends in 1 versus 1 matches, enter tournaments. This game is world’s best pool game for anyone, all features, controls, functions, graphics are very very good. This game has many features like Trophy Road, Clubs and The Newest Feature Cue Collection Power. It’s good and very entertaining with a lots of leisure time, lots of challenges and skill requirements.

License: Free

Author: Miniclip

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: 8 Ball Pool

File Size:

8 Ball Pool is a very realistic and interactive game with a sense of community. The game offers users to cultivate a friendly community with a sense of sportsmanship. How about people use the community to play many or a varies, you can find trolls, hackers, etc but also meet kind people and make friends. After join in game, you will feel real bad when u loose, and u can’t really get easy with it as u keep on progressing to bigger levels.

This is great time killer pool game for Microsoft Windows and Android devices. This game is fun and easy to learn and be good at. There is always something you can do to improve your game from better cues to fine control of the spin on the cue ball for those tricky shots. You can play this game with your friends, your family, your team or maybe your girlfriend and boyfriend.

You can clearly see this information in your notification tab. This is one of the better pool games out there. Although it certainly has its problems, the system for upgrading cues is a nice. Overall, 8 Ball Pool is a very addictive game, enough though everything in the game is virtual.

Features of 8 Ball Pool

Compete one versus one and 8 player

Play for pool coins and exclusive items

Level Up

Challenge your friends

The World’s 1 Pool game

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for 8 Ball Pool.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download 8 Ball Pool APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded 8 Ball Pool.

