Kaspersky Antivirus for PC is the best antivirus software developed and published by Kaspersky Lab. This is the best defense against all types of viruses and malware you can get. This is a great program that you can try for free and upgrade to a full version if you wish or stay with the free version and a lower amount of protection but still better than none. This program is not invasive, it does not take up resources, and it does what it says, nothing more. Kaspersky has remained to be all in one security pack covering all features of the system and network security from virus scan on downloads, scanning removable disks, and Internet protection. This is a great way to keep your device safe and virus-free.

License: Free

Author: Kaspersky Lab

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Kaspersky Antivirus for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Kaspersky Antivirus Overview

Kaspersky works incredibly well and updates daily in a very unobtrusive manner. It is not a CPU killer that will slow down your computer. You may be amazed by how the apps that you used are still running all of the time. It even tells you how much CPU is being used by the app as well as the memory, how many threads, and how many services it is using. You can also look at History, Settings, and About. It gives alerts on threats concerning malware and security issues. You will like browser protection, it restricts browsers that are not secure.

Having this installed Kaspersky makes me feel somewhat safer. It updates its database daily, tells me that apps I install are safe, and tells me that my device has been scanned with no issues found. While this product’s downloads are small in only megabyte size compared to others and seem to install flawlessly. It is good for scanning external hard drives and files to detect any chances of malware or viruses. It was also good for safe downloads.

Kaspersky Antivirus has given me protection where my expensive antivirus let me down. If you’re connecting to the internet, you must have a great security program against viruses and malware and this is the one. I highly recommend this program. Even the free version is great.

Features of Kaspersky Antivirus for PC

Protect against all virus

Identified suspicious websites and phishing websites

Prevent malware from exploiting vulnerabilities on your PC

Automatic download and install features

Optimized antivirus database

Easy to use and good user interface

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphic or AMD equivalent

