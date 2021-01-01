SoftEther VPN for PC is a free and open-source multi-protocol VPN software developed by Daiyuu Nobori’s Master Thesis research for Microsoft Windows. The program can protect your online identity, hide your real IP address and unblock any website. You can get through the government’s firewall to browse restricted websites such as YouTube, Netflix, Vevo, social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, and many more. You will enjoy unparalleled online privacy with this application while using public Wi-Fi on your PC.
License: Free
Author: Daiyuu Nobori’s Master Thesis research
OS: Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
Language: English
Version:
File Name: SoftEther VPN for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup
File Size:
SoftEther Overview
SoftEther VPN is open source, you can use this application for any personal or commercial use for free charge. This tool really works to help hide the identity when surfing the Internet, in a safe and reliable way. This is an optimum alternative to OpenVPN and any other premium VPN service out of there. It runs on Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10. SoftEther VPN is free of charge and not a single registration is required. Just install and use this application whenever that you want.
Easy setup and great VPN service are all you need to know. This program can protect yourself with a safe VPN while browsing any sites, streaming videos, and play gaming like other premium VPN services. You can also watch live TV or TV show in Full HD. With a secure VPN, you can access what you want. You can also integrate from OpenVPN to SoftEther VPN smoothly.
Leave no footprints and stay private and secure, wherever you are. With this application, you can easily build both Remote Access VPN and site-to-site VPN, as the expansion of Ethernet-based L2 VPN. Overall, it’s an easy program to use, the service is always available and helpful, and for free to use.
Features of SoftEther VPN for PC
- Fast and free open source VPN to shield your online identity
- Easy to establish both remote-access and site to site VPN
- Safe VPN to send and download files securely
- AES 256-bit and RSA 4096-bit encryptions
- Stay secure on public Wi-Fi with an Windows VPN
- Enjoy unparalleled online privacy with a fast VPN
- Stream everything in HD via Windows VPN
- Use an Windows VPN app to watch movies and TV shows
- Get a SoftEther VPN to bring your home entertainment abroad
- Protect yourself with a safe VPN while gaming
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 512 Mb RAM
- Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent
