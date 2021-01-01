SoftEther VPN for PC is a free and open-source multi-protocol VPN software developed by Daiyuu Nobori’s Master Thesis research for Microsoft Windows. The program can protect your online identity, hide your real IP address and unblock any website. You can get through the government’s firewall to browse restricted websites such as YouTube, Netflix, Vevo, social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, and many more. You will enjoy unparalleled online privacy with this application while using public Wi-Fi on your PC.

License: Free

Author: Daiyuu Nobori’s Master Thesis research

OS: Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: SoftEther VPN for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

SoftEther Overview

SoftEther VPN is open source, you can use this application for any personal or commercial use for free charge. This tool really works to help hide the identity when surfing the Internet, in a safe and reliable way. This is an optimum alternative to OpenVPN and any other premium VPN service out of there. It runs on Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10. SoftEther VPN is free of charge and not a single registration is required. Just install and use this application whenever that you want.

Easy setup and great VPN service are all you need to know. This program can protect yourself with a safe VPN while browsing any sites, streaming videos, and play gaming like other premium VPN services. You can also watch live TV or TV show in Full HD. With a secure VPN, you can access what you want. You can also integrate from OpenVPN to SoftEther VPN smoothly.

Leave no footprints and stay private and secure, wherever you are. With this application, you can easily build both Remote Access VPN and site-to-site VPN, as the expansion of Ethernet-based L2 VPN. Overall, it’s an easy program to use, the service is always available and helpful, and for free to use.

Features of SoftEther VPN for PC

Fast and free open source VPN to shield your online identity

Easy to establish both remote-access and site to site VPN

Safe VPN to send and download files securely

AES 256-bit and RSA 4096-bit encryptions

Stay secure on public Wi-Fi with an Windows VPN

Enjoy unparalleled online privacy with a fast VPN

Stream everything in HD via Windows VPN

Use an Windows VPN app to watch movies and TV shows

Get a SoftEther VPN to bring your home entertainment abroad

Protect yourself with a safe VPN while gaming

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. SoftEther VPN is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.