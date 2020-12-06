jZip for PC Windows is the best and free file extractor created and published by Discordia Limited. With this application you can zip, unzip, extract and share compressed files on your PC Windows. This program compression method examines each file and selects the compression option most likely to supply the best results. You will get satisfactory results using this program, the size can be very small up to 80%. You don’t need to pay, using trial version program and register like other compression files. This is very good software for all categories, this application help to convert RAR file to ZIP, or ZIP to folder and B. file, this is very important.

License: Free

Author: Discordia Limited

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: jZip for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

The jZip does an excellent job of allowing you to compress and decompress. The interface of the software is very simple, very lightweight and easy to use even for a beginner. This application will enable the user to create compatible zip files without any problem. You can compare the compression results of this software with WinRAR, WinZip and 7Zip. You will be amazed by the results, besides being fast, lightweight and this program is very helpful for everyone.

This application can helps you to unzip files that wouldn’t unzip before. You can keep track of your files neatly and all over the place. jZip supports extentions: zip, jar, xpi, 7z, arj, bz2, bzip2, tbz2, tbz, cab, chm, chi, chq, chw, hxs, hxi, hxr, lit, msi, doc, xls, ppt, cpio, deb, gz, gzip, tgz, tpz, iso, lzh, lha, rar, rpm, tar, wim, swm, z, taz.

If you need a powerfull tool to zip and unzip files then you should know this software. Or If you are looking for a good compressin tools like WinZip, WinRAR, 7Zip, then jZip can turn on to be excelent. Overall, jZip can turn out to be very simple to use tool which will have an intuitive interface.

Features of jZip for PC

Create Zip compatible files

Unzip any Zip file archives

Supports other archive formats like TAR, GZip, RAR and etc

Open other popular file formats with third-party app integration

Improved compression ratio

Fast compression engine

Easily navigate and manage files on your PC Windows

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

