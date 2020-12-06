7-Zip for PC Windows is a free and open source file extractor developed by Igor Pavlov. It’s the most popular file compression utility for Windows like a WinRAR and WinZip, but has a different extention .7zip. This application works perfectly in system operating Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows 2000 and Windows NT. You can use this program on any computer Windows Platform, including a computer in a commercial organization. You don’t need to register or pay for 7-Zip. It’s fantastic little application for archiving and saving them, you can compress your files, password protect them and upload them to the cloud.

License: Free

Author: Igor Pavlov

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 1

Language: English

Version:

File Name: 7-Zip for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

7-Zip is handy archiving software which is equipped with a complex compression engine. 7Zip supported any formats compressed, this application can packing and unpacking: 7z, XZ, BZIP2, GZIP, TAR, ZIP and WIM. It’s also unpacking only: AR, ARJ, CAB, CHM, CPIO, CramFS, DMG, EXT, FAT, GPT, HFS, IHEX, ISO, LZH, LZMA, MBR, MSI, NSIS, NTFS, QCOW2, RAR, RPM, SquashFS, UDF, UEFI, VDI, VHD, VMDK, WIM, XAR and Z. This application is perfect for what you need with no exception, to set file types as you can in the Windows client.

With this application you can easily create, organize and manage the archives in a comfortable manner. By using this software you can get quality compression and absolutely fast compression. You can create archives in a very quick and efficient manner. 7Zip creates small archives in order to save the disk space and it also lets you share files quickly. Very easy to use and works great, the user interface is good, and a great and useful application to unzip files.

With 7 Zip, you can easily also split the archives into numerous smaller volumes so that they can be spread across multiple devices. Overall 7Zip is the leading utility of compression category which can tackles all famous compression formats efficiently with a very simple interface and absolutely free to use.

Features of 7-Zip for PC

Self-extracting capability for 7z format

Integration with Windows Shell

Powerful File Manager

Powerful command line version

Plugin for FAR Manager

Localizations for 87 languages

High compression ratio in 7z format

Supported Packing / unpacking: 7z, XZ, BZIP2, GZIP, TAR, ZIP and WIM

Supported Unpacking only: AR, ARJ, CAB, CHM, CPIO, CramFS, DMG, EXT, FAT, GPT, HFS and etc.

For ZIP and GZIP formats, 7-Zip provides a compression ratio that is 2-10 % better than the ratio provided by PKZip and WinZip

Strong AES-256 encryption in 7z and ZIP formats

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. 7-Zip is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.