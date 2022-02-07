PSP emulation has come a long way since the first emulator appeared back in 2001. It’s now possible to play PSP games on your PC at near-native speeds, and with Jpcsp you can use your old Sony PSP as a controller for many PC titles. JPCSP is actively developed and supported by the developers of Pcsx2, another popular Playstation emulator. With the Jpcsp emulator, you can play all your favorite PSP games on PC. Packed with advanced graphical features, this emulator is constantly improving. The JPCSP emulator is one of the best, if not the best PlayStation Portable emulator out there. The software is constantly being improved and adapted to the latest video games’ specifications. This emulator is made for users who demand high performance.

JPCSP Emulator Overview

JPCSP emulator is the most advanced PlayStation Portable emulator and allows you to run PSP games on your PC. It has been started in 2008 and is developed by a small but active team. The emulator is written in Java but runs on Windows, Linux, and also Mac OS X. Jpcsp takes full advantage of dual-core processors, matching the PSP’s dual-core architecture. Even quad-cores give a small performance improvement by leaving some free cores for running Java threads (JIT Compiler and Graphics Cache). NVIDIA graphic cards are fully supported and Jpcsp can take advantage of powerful GPUs.

JPCSP is the most advanced PSP emulator, capable of running many commercial titles at playable speeds. Despite its small size, Jpcsp is the most advanced PlayStation Portable emulator available for PC Windows. It was continuously under development and brought to you by a small dedicated team. Audio and Video decoding has been improved massively, allowing you to play all of your games in HD.

Overall, the JPCSP emulator is a PSP emulator for Windows. It emulates the PlayStation Portable hardware well and provides good compatibility with commercial games. The emulator does not include any game ROM images or copyrighted material, thus it’s completely legal to use and distribute.

Features of JPCSP Emulator for PC

Font Override

Game Pads

Patch files

Media Engine

Debug Tools

Debugger

Memory Viewer

Image Viewer

VFPU Registers

Instruction Counter

File IO Logger

ELF Header Information

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

