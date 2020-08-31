QGIS latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. QGIS is a free and open source GIS software developed by QGIS Development Team. Quantum GIS is an excellent open source mapping software, with new plugins are being added all the time. It has enough features so as not to limit you in the future, with support from the online community. QGIS does a great job of balancing a ton of features with a clean and understandable interface. The benefit for users is quite obvious, being that you can understand and predict how communities will respond to future disturbances.

License: Free

Author: QGIS Development Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

File Name: QGIS

QGIS has load of powerful algorithms that perform functions like data analysis, vector and rasterization of mapping resources. The benefits are the cost savings, ease of use and feature richness. QGIS supported raster formats include: GRASS, USGS DEM, ArcInfo binary grid, ArcInfo ASCII grid, ERDAS Imagine, SDTS, GeoTiff, Tiff with world file, WMS and WCS. It also supported vector formats include: ESRI Shapefiles, PostgreSQL/PostGIS, GRASS, GeoPackage, SpatiaLite, Other OGR supported formats, MSSQL, Oracle and WFS.

As open source software, QGIS also capable of reading a very wide variety of formats and performing a surprising breadth of analysis and data management tasks. The application will process some of the more complex analysis tools like watersheds don’t offer as much control as might be desired. The community that surrounds QGIS is absolutely fantastic. There is an incredible amount of support online, in the form of forums and tutorials.

The software such as ArcGis offers a very high level of expertise when preparing the project for printing. The graphic user interface is very usable and straightforward if you’ve used a GIS before. If you are looking for a solid GIS product to get your feet wet in, this is the product for you. Overall, QGIS is free and almost as powerful as ArcGIS for geospatial data analysis.

Features of QGIS

Data management

Compose maps

Analyze data

View Data

Explore data

Plugins

Publish map on the internet

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

