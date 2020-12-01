Pokemon Uranium offline game PC is free action RPG video game made ini RPG Maker XP by fangame Uranium Team. This is an awesome game like Pokemon Emerald version for Game Boy Advance. With so much to offer, who could turn it down. The battle system is so easy in Pokemon, a kindergartener could even figure it out. Pokemon replayability is traditionally very low unless you have a friend or friends in multiplayer mode. You have different battles to fight, and the ever lasting mound of new Pokemon to train. Uranium is really great game and very addicting, leveled up quick with tips from friends and other players.

Pokemon, like most name your own character RPG doesn’t have a strong story. This game comes with the entries of more than 180 different species of Pokemon. Standard Pokemon gameplay with there are more true two on two battles in which a trainer joins you and puts Pokemon into play. Training Pokemon with wild Pokemon is difficult, but with a special item, you can now rebattle trainers in the field. It is fun and helps get outside more, there are a couple of bugs in the game but they don’t effect the gameplay that bad.

In this game, you play as a boy or a girl who is the offspring of a Gym Leader who makes his or her way up into the Elites. After moving to your new home, the story starts. You get to battle both eco cults and you get to battle for the Pokemon Championship. Your pokemon need great stats, and smart and well planned movesets. Be careful, battle frontier requires very skilled pokemon.

All in all this game is awesome, the developers keeps adding fun ways to play the game and no matter what you will never get bored. So, if you’re a fan of role playing games, or love Pokemon games get this game. It is worth for everyone, I would recommend it to anybody. To sum it all up this game is a pretty average game.

Features of Pokemon Uranium for PC

8 gyms, 13 towns and 6 optional Sidequests

More than 190 Pokémon species to be caught, with many new and returning ones

GTS, Wonder Trade and Virtual Trainer

Custom Game Modes such as Randomizer and Nuzlocke

The Poké Radar, a tool to search for special Pokémon

Battle or trade with your friends in the Lobby

Mega Evolution

Mystery Gift

Multiple Save Files

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: DirectX 9

