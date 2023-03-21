Do you love your Xbox 360/PS3 controller, but don’t want to give up playing PC games in the comfort of your couch? Have some time to kill and no controller to play with? JoyShockMapper is here to save you. JoyShockMapper is a tool for PC gamers to play games with DualShock 4s, JoyCons, Pro Controllers, Gyro aiming, and flick stick. It encodes a traditional keyboard, mouse, and certain controller input into Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3 controller data, so your PC will take Xbox 360 Controller input instead of keyboard and mouse input. This lets you use most games that traditionally require arrow keys and mouse clicks with a gamepad.

License: Free

Author: Jibb Smart

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: JoyShockMapper for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

JoyShockMapper is a utility that turns your Xbox 360 Controller into a mouse and keyboard, allowing you to control any PC application or game from the chair, using your controller’s analog sticks as virtual mice and the buttons as various functions on the left side. Adjustable sensitivity allows for varying levels of control – select only one stick for aiming in FPS games, for example, or both for WASD movement in first-person shooters. While playing your favorite Steam game, have your right hand on your controller’s d-pad to steer while not affecting your aim.

(For example: holding down X could map “mouse click left” and up could map “alt+tab” while still presenting a primary function to be used on the right analog stick). Xbox 360 Controller buttons are mapped exactly as they are on an Xbox 360 controller. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is probably the most compatible game you will find for JoyShockMapper as far as requiring no configuration.

You can try for a head-start on configuring and calibrating JoyShockMapper to play a particular game such as; Ace Combat 7, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Among us, Apex Legends, Battlefield, Bioshock Infinite, Borderlands, Call of Duty series, Cities: Skylines, Crysis, Cyberpunk 2077, Dark Souls, Dead Space 3, Deep Rock Galactic, Destiny, Diabolical, Dishonored, DOOM (2016) and more.

Features of JoyShockMapper for PC

JoyShockMapper can be used from a USB stick or similar with no prior installation

Digital Inputs

Analog Triggers

Stick Configuration

Gyro Mouse Inputs

Real World Calibration

ViGEm Virtual Controller

The controller configuration can dynamically change

Miscellaneous Commands

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

