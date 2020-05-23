RogueKiller latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. RogueKiller is a classic antivirus, anti-spyware, anti-adware anti-malware protection created by Adlice for Microsoft Windows. This is one of the best detection rates of both zero hour and traditional malware. RogueKiller is a lightweight application and one of the cleanest interfaces and also easy to use for anyone. The application offers advanced layered engine to find and destroy any type of infection. It support quality is quick and excellent, the response time is most or all of the times very quick compare to other product.

License: Free

Author: Adlice

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: RogueKiller

File Size:

It is good antivirus with a low level to detect when there are spies on the computer and other threats because it is limited to viruses. The application using signatures and heuristics to identify viruses, in addition to spam filtering characteristics of spyware and adware protection. RogueKiller detects in a fast and safe way the viruses that are in infected documents that are suspended by pendrive or download files from the internet, protecting them from threats.

RogueKiller Anti-Malware has a good performance for security in the computer, providing a good performance with the tools it offers. You can schedule to clean the hours or day you want or you can simply perform directly from the program. The application has icon in the taskbar with ease for its configuration. RogueKiller automatically detects which web pages should be blocked and which ones should be analyzed.

It is excellent to keep the computer free of viruses, malware, spyware, adware and spies that can make it slow for daily work, as well as protecting the information. It is important because it puts on alert the threats that are generated in real time. I highly recommend this application for anyone without any doubt to my comrades in the personal work and educational area. Overall, RogueKiller is a must have antimalware for anyone for home and business.

Features of RogueKiller

Kills virus and malware and hidden processes

Stop malware services

Unloads malware DLLs from processses

Removes malicious autorun entries

Can fix DNS hijackers

Can fix Proxy Hijackers

Can repair the HOSTS file

Restores shortcuts hidden by the FakeHDD rogues

Analyze the Master Boot Record for symptoms of Rootkit infections

List and Fix SSDT, Shadow SSDT, and IRP Hooks caused by Rootkits

Displays and restores patched system files

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

