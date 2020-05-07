Charles Proxy latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a web debugging proxy that makes your task easier? try Charles Proxy. Charles is an HTTP proxy, monitor, Reverse Proxy that enables a developer to view all of the HTTP and HTTPS (SSL) traffic. This program developed and published by XK72 Limited. This is a very handy application, if you want to summarize the activity between HTTPS machines (SSL) and HTTP traffic, includes requests, responses and the HTTP / HTTPS headers which contain the cookies and caching information. Charles has a simple user interface and easy to use for everyone, anyone can learn quickly.

License: Trial

Author: XK72 Limited

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Charles

File Size: 65 Mb

Charles is especially useful for Adobe Flash developers as you can view the contents of LoadVariables, LoadMovie and XML loads. This application allow you to see what is being sent and received between your web browser, web client and the server. Charles can also simulate modem speeds by effectively throttling your bandwidth and introducing latency, so that you can experience an entire website as a modem user might.

With this application allows your computer to connect to the Internet via a proxy to check what’s happening between the browser and the server. With Charles you can view structure of HTTP or HTTPS includes source code such as: HTML, PHP, Javascript, IMG, Asset and more. It’s also, to optimize your tasks and be able to easily detect where the errors or bug in a project (for Developper).

Charles makes it easy to see error code or what is happening, so you can quickly diagnose and fix problems. Overall, for developper Charles is a very handy application or program that will really help to fix things that are not seen directly, if you don’t use this software, this is very needed by you.

Features of Charles

Records all traffic between your browser and the Internet

Supports SSL and HTTPS

Saves valuable time

Simulates slower internet connections

Download statistics

Reveals the contents of all requests, responses, cookies and headers

Quickly find and eliminate bugs

Easy to Configurable

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 MB RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Vide Graphics: Intel GMA or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Charles.