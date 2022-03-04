IOTransfer is a nifty application that lets you transfer files between your iOS device and PC. It is designed to work with both Macs and PCs. The software is easy to use and allows you to transfer music, movies, eBooks, photos, and videos from the applications on your iOS device to your Mac or PC. IOTransfer for PC Windows is the easiest way to transfer data from PC to iOS, and vice versa. With two simple steps, you can easily transfer music from iTunes to iPhone, Ebooks from Kindle to iPad, photos and videos from the Photos app to your computer. Plus you can use the app’s intuitive interface with drag-and-drop functionality to manage all your iOS data in one place.

License: Trial

Author: IOTransfer Studio

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: IOTransfer for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

IOTransfer Overview

Easily transfer music, movies, eBooks from iPhone/iPad to Mac/PC with this ultimate iOS files manager for Windows. Search for media files easily by name and tag. IOTransfer is the perfect solution for managing media collections on iOS devices. This product is the perfect solution for you. It is easy to use and well worth the price. You’ll find that this software meets all of your needs. IOTransfer is not just an easy-to-use data transfer software, it can be used as an iTunes alternative as well.

With IOTransfer for PC, you can get to know your PC so much better. There are no limits on the transfers anymore. This makes the transition of data between devices more accessible and makes it possible to keep everything organized. The latest program from IOTransfer Studio is going to allow you to transfer your files around, regardless of whether you’re using an iPhone, an iPad, or a personal computer.

This free trial program allows you to transfer your files from several devices to your computer. The program is easy to use for people familiar with Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows 11, Windows Vista, or Windows XP. If you recently purchased a new laptop and want to transfer files from your iPad without any problems, IOTransfer is the right application for you. It’s a light utility that allows you to upload files from your iPad device to your computer and keep them safe.

Features of IOTransfer for PC

One-Click Transfer

Wireless Transfer

Video Converter

Deep Phone Cleaner

Efficient iCloud Photo Manager

Handiest iPhone transfer – smooth transfer your data, better simplify your life

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

