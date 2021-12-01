WebTorrent Desktop is built for streaming torrents. All you need to do is drag and drop any torrent, magnet link, or .torrent file into the window and press play – it’s that easy. WebTorrent Desktop is the streaming torrent client for Mac, Windows, and Linux. Designed to make peer-to-peer file sharing as fast and easy as downloading files from a website. The features such as Lightweight, fast torrent app, Beautiful user experience, Free, non-commercial, ad-free, and open source, Instantly stream video and audio, Stream videos to AirPlay, Chromecast, and DLNA, Based on the most popular and comprehensive torrent package in Node.js, web torrent, Full-featured, but bloat-free and more.

License: Free

Author: WebTorrent Team Dev

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: WebTorrent Desktop for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

WebTorrent Desktop Overview

WebTorrent Desktop is a new app for Windows to stream torrents from the browser. It includes a slick system tray (and optional floating) UI, a free global CDN so you can leave your computer on and earn credit, and a bookmarks manager that lets you easily seed and claim torrents on your favorite sites. This is a new project that lets you stream torrents directly in your browser. It’s super fast and lightweight because it utilizes WebRTC. WebTorrent Desktop is a native application that can run torrent applications on your PC, without being confined to the browser.

WebTorrent Desktop is a free, secure, and fast BitTorrent client for Windows. This application is the easiest way to play high-quality, unlimited, web-based media on your desktop machine. This is the first torrent app built for web browsers. It uses WebRTC to stream torrents directly from the browser.

Overall, It’s a great alternative to the official BitTorrent desktop client, and has all the features power users are looking for: start/stop seeding, scheduling, bandwidth prioritization, RSS support, magnet links, DHT bootstrapping, UPNP port mapping, and more. Come get involved.

Features of WebTorrent Desktop for PC

WebTorrent Desktop is for streaming torrents

WebTorrent Desktop connects to both BitTorrent and WebTorrent peers

It’s also 100% open source

WebTorrent Desktop is in beta

Lightweight, fast torrent app

Beautiful user experience

Free, non-commercial, ad-free, and open source

Instantly stream video and audio

Stream videos to AirPlay, Chromecast, and DLNA

Based on the most popular and comprehensive torrent package in Node.js, web torrent

Full-featured, but bloat-free

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. WebTorrent Desktop is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.