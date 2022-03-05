It’s back. iCloud for Windows is here to help you with your photos, documents, and bookmarks. With iCloud, your life will be a lot simpler. You can now get your files anywhere – on all your devices – by just logging into iCloud on the device you want. iCloud for Windows is a great solution for photo and document management that lets you upload your iCloud data straight to your computer. You will never again have to worry about losing your work, it will always be backed up on all of your devices. iCloud for Windows also gives you the ability to create and edit MS Office documents on your PC, so you can use the device most convenient to you.

iCloud allows you to take your content with you, so you have it anytime, anywhere. iCloud Download for PC Windows is an easy way to get photos, videos, documents, and more from any PC into the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. You can even use Photos on your Apple devices without connecting to the Internet. iCloud for PC gives you seamless access to all of your files in Photos, Documents, and Bookmarks folders. And with iCloud Photos, you get the same joy of viewing and managing your media on any device where you have Photos installed.

iCloud for Windows syncs all types of files (including your photo library) to your PC. iCloud automatically uploads the photos and videos you take with your camera on your PC, and new photos and videos that you add to the Photos app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac are downloaded to iCloud Photos on your PC. New photos and videos you take automatically download from iCloud Photo Library to all your Apple devices when they are connected to Wi-Fi.

iCloud are iCloud Drive

iCloud Storage Plans (additional file storage)

iCloud Photo Library (cloud-based photo storage)

Family Sharing (account and resource sharing)

Safari and iCloud Keychain services and more

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

