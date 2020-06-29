IObit Uninstaller latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. IObit Uninstaller is a free application for trace of unwanted programs, plug-ins and windows Apps developed by IObit. IObit Uninstaller is one of the best when it comes to file remover, the application offers an easy way to uninstall programs, you can quickly remove programs via desktop icon. IObit Uninstaller will automatically uninstalling programs, even those leftover files cannot be deleted by other uninstallers. It is very light and straightforward, and it is fast to run and eliminates any unwanted programs, also it’s simple to download software.

License: Free

Author: IObit

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: IObit Uninstaller

File Size:

IObit Uninstaller is an excellent tool that is responsible for the analysis and cleaning of computer. IObit Uninstaller is an excellent option for home and company, offers the option of fast scanning as the deep scan that covers everything technological to search for unwanted programs and application. This application has undoubtedly become a instrument of excellent importance in computer, because it provides me the privilege of having my computer work in ideal.

This application can easily cleaning unwanted plug-in from any browser such as: Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge, Opera, allowing you to find and delete them quickly. You can also easily update software via secure download links to the latest version on publishers websites. Cleaning is done in less than 5 minutes. It is easy to use and we can install it on all operating systems.

Regular uninstallation cannot delete programs completely. With IObit Uninstaller, you don’t need to worry about leftovers any more. IObit Uninstaller is such an outstanding instrument for cleaning PC in the office and for private use. It has free and paid plans that make it outperform other cleaning and maintenance programs.

Features of IObit Uninstaller

Free cleaning tool for Windows

Lighter and Cleaner PC

Safer and Faster Browsing

No Leftover Files

Update Software Simply

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. IObit Uninstaller is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.