Private Internet Access VPN latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Private Internet Access also known as PIA VPN is a fast VPN service developed by Kape Technologies for Windows, Mac OS, Linux and Android. Private internet access also comes with the ability to natively block ads and trackers. There are multiple encryption settings and also have a universal Kill switch feature for all their clients. PIA also automatically chooses the best VPN server based on Ping. Private internet access tool will helps you to change your IP address while surfing the internet. Private Internet Access offers us a lot of servers located in many countries.

PIA VPN offers many countries more than 2500+ Servers in 47 countries you can choose. The features such as: Protect Your Privacy and Identity, Unblock Censorship Filters, Connect Through Our VPN Tunnel in Seconds, Secure VPN Account, Encrypted WiFi, P2P Support, PPTP, OpenVPN and L2TP/IPSec, 10 devices simultaneously, Block ads, trackers, and malware, Multiple VPN Gateways, Unlimited Bandwidth, Block unwanted connections, SOCKS5 Proxy Included, No traffic logs, Instant Setup and Easy to use.

Private Internet Access gives me the opportunity to use the Internet safely. Information is completely private over the VPN and PIA does not retain information about your usage. Private Internet Access supports the AES (128-bit or 256-bit) specifications, SHA1 and SHA256 authentication. With the best feature of Firewall, you will never receive any unwanted connections to your computer or smart phone.

If you access the internet through public wifi hotspots, shared internet routers, or even through your very own provider, you must try this application right now. If there is one area where it can be improved, it does not allow users to access streaming sites you must try PIA VPN. Overall, Private internet access is the best VPN provider out there and I am completely satisfied with it.

Features of Private Internet Access VPN

Fast, secure VPN service ever created

Protect Your Privacy and Identity

Unblock Censorship Filters

Connect Through Our VPN Tunnel in Seconds

Secure VPN Account

Encrypted WiFi

P2P Support

PPTP, OpenVPN and L2TP/IPSec

10 devices simultaneously

Block ads, trackers, and malware

Multiple VPN Gateways

Unlimited Bandwidth

SOCKS5 Proxy Included

No traffic logs

Instant Setup

Easy to use

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

