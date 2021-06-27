WinBox is an application that lets you set up your MikroTik router and functions as a web console. It lets you stay safe behind your network, and it helps with security. You can also allocate specific amounts of bandwidth and give different privileges to each computer. It also lets you monitor the network traffic data and a lot more operational aspects of the router. The WinBox application is designed for control of your MikroTik RouterOS. The WinBox offers you to easily set up and manages your router, and it will be with you in any place with a PC.

Enjoy an unhampered network with WinBox. The software allows you to stay on top of all the traffic data on your network and helps with security. Its small size lets you stay safe behind your network and it helps you determine the best bandwidth allocation based on your particular needs and situation all without having to boot into your router’s console every time an issue arises.

With WinBox, you can control all the aspects of your router and the way it works. You have several different uses for this program that are capable of enhancing your online and networking experience. From controlling how much bandwidth you get to limit the amount of outgoing traffic, WinBox is a powerful tool at a low price, and it is just as easy to use.

Winbox gives you advanced features of the Mikrotik RouterOS without the need to install additional software. Winbox is a native Win32 application and requires WinPcap to function, which should be already installed in your Windows system. You can download for free version from our website and evaluate its features yourself.

Minimal Interface

MAC Addresses

Establish Connections

Maximum use

The drag-and-drop feature

The operation simple enough to handle

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

