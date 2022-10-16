Wanna play your favorite mobile and PC game and still get a really high score? Get Lion VPN, a super easy-to-use VPN app that will boost your ping to make you the best. This app is perfect for gamers because it optimizes your connection for the best experience. Comment below to get your Lion VPN now. Lion VPN lets you surf the web, unblock sites, and enjoy all of your online content without compromising your privacy. It encrypts your connection and provides you with a truly private browsing experience, whether you’re at home or on the go.

License: Free

Author: Lion VPN Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Lion VPN for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Lion VPN Overview

Lion VPN is a free and unlimited VPN proxy master app that provides you with fast VPN access to unblock sites, watch online videos, bypass blocked apps, and secure wifi hotspots. With over 100,000 users worldwide, it has created a global VPN network to unblock all with no restrictions. Our Super Fast LionVPN proxy server has covered more than 10 different regions of the world, the number of which is increasing every day. It can provide you with over 1 million different IPs to bypass geo-restrictions or firewall blocking.

It provides the best VPN service for streamers to unblock censorship and access global video resources, a perfect tool to bypass blocked websites. This is one of the best free VPNs for PC/the best VPN for windows. It has faster, safer accessibility from more devices with a VPN app: smartphone app for Android and IOS, and Lion VPN Windows app.

Lion VPN is a free unlimited VPN proxy for android.100% free.No credit card information is needed. Overall, Lion VPN features low prices, one-click connect helps you get on with your life quickly, and unlimited/unblock provides competitive VPN service to users from all over the world.

Features of Lion VPN for PC

Over 500+ VPN proxy servers at 160 locations

Lion VPN Premium extended Lion Basic

Fast, Free, and secure

Lion VPN Premium is easy to use, with just one tap to connect

LionVPN proxy master network

Lion Game Booster

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Lion VPN app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Lion VPN.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Lion VPN APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Lion VPN.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Lion VPN is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.