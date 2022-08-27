There are times when we have to reconnect our laptop to a wireless router. While resetting the router, you may have lost its password. However, WiFi Password Revealer for PC Windows could help you reveal them easily and quickly. Easy-to-use WiFi Password Revealer will reveal all the WiFi passwords stored on your computer and help you conveniently write them down when you need to. This tool is a must for anyone who tends to forget WiFi passwords. Keep a copy on your USB Flash Drive and you won’t need to ask the IT staff for the password anymore.

License: Free

Author: Magical Jelly Bean

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: WiFi Password Revealer for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

WiFi Password Revealer Overview

Meet WiFi Password Revealer. This software easily reveals all the Wi-Fi passwords saved on your computer, including hidden and standard passwords. Forgetting Wi-Fi passwords no longer needs to be a problem. WiFi Password Revealer is particularly useful in those moments when you want to connect to the Internet and you forgot the password for the Wi-Fi network that is hidden somewhere in your computer’s registry. WiFi Password Revealer is a handy software tool that reveals all of the Wi-Fi passwords stored on your computer.

WiFi Password Revealer retrieves all the WiFi passwords from your PC machine, shows a list of Saved WiFi networks names, and Wi-Fi passwords, and allows you to delete or update the saved Wi-Fi. It’s particularly useful in those moments you can’t find a piece of paper with the password written on it. When WiFi Password Revealer is launched, it can display all of your computer’s Wi-Fi passwords in the main window of this tool.

It’s never a good feeling to forget your own WiFi passwords. WiFi Password Revealer is the Android app that reveals all of the forgotten Wi-Fi passwords saved on your PC, so you always know your way on. Overall, WiFi Password Revealer (for Windows) is a handy tool that shows you all the WiFi passwords saved on your computer.

Features of WiFi Password Revealer for PC

Free for everyone

Administrator rights are required on your PC

Stable, secure app, and simple

This is NOT a Wi-Fi password sniffer or stealer

It will only show your saved Wi-Fi passwords

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. WiFi Password Revealer is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.