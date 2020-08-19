VMware Workstation Player latest version download free offline installers setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. VMware Workstation Player is a virtualization program developed by VMware for Windows. The free version of VMware Player is available for personal non-commercial use. It is a great tool, which undoubtedly allows you to centralize all virtualization services, achieving an optimal and effective environment. With VMware Player, you can perform all kinds of work in conventional Operating Systems, and it is not affected security. It allows users to test how application or program are gonna work in different Operating Systems.

VMware Workstation allows us to group different virtual services, avoiding the use of so many physical equipment. The fact that you are able to quite quickly setup and run different Operating Systems at will is simply the best factor about this tool. Moreover, it is very flexible and can easily be adjusted to ones needs by simply tinkering with the settings. This is very useful as software generally is required for to be available on many different Operating Systems. This allows for us to test these software without much financial costs.

VMware Player allows you to run a second, isolated operating system on a single PC. This application working like VirtualBox, to provide a simple yet mature and stable, local virtualization solution. With this application, you can create all kinds of systems and execute them in moments, this tool, virtually all types of Operating Systems. You can perform all kinds of tests with applications, in different operating systems, without having any risks.

VMware Player is a program that allows you to create virtual containers on which you can run your chosen Operating System. If you are willing to pay for a good quality visualization tool then VMware Workstation Pro is the best solution. It runs smoothly on various platforms and has customization interface. I recommend using VMware Workstation Player before VMware Workstation Pro to have more independence in terms of application use.

Features of VMware Workstation Player

Simple but Powerful Virtualization

Your Path to BYO

The Perfect Tool for Learning

A Secure and Isolated Environment

Run Managed/Restricted Desktop

REST API Control

Command Line Operation: vmrun

Run Encrypted VM

Drag-able Tabbed Interface

Run Multiple VMs at Once

Create/Manage Encrypted VM

Snapshots

Advanced Networking

Virtual Machine Cloning

Share Virtual Machine (Workstation Server)

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Quad Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 4 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 5 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

