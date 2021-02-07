Hiren’s BootCD PE and classic version ISO offline installer is a disc repair tool for Windows, provides Recover, Repair, Restore or Install Windows easily. Hiren’s BootCD PE (Preinstallation Environment) is a restored edition of Hiren’s BootCD that is Compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8.1/8, and Windows 7. Hiren’s offers more powerful and useful and packed with the latest features. The software contains many ways to help you check your computer, Hiren Boot CD is easy to use. There are so many useful programs on it that should help people save their data from a non-bootable Windows PC, and attempt repairs. It also has a lot of diagnostic tools also.

License: Free

Author: Hirensbootcd.org

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Hiren’s BootCD Offline for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Hiren’s BootCD Offline Overview

This a really great tool, the CD has a ton of programs to address all sorts of challenges. The complete solution including Antivirus Tools, Backup Tools, BIOS / CMOS Tools, Browsers / File Managers, Cleaners, Device Driver Tools, Editors / Viewers, FileSystems Tools, Hard Disk Tools, MBR (Master Boot Record) Tools, MS-Dos Tools, Network Tools, Optimizers, Partition Tools, Password/Key Tools, Process Tools, Recovery Tools and more. With the useful tools inside of the DVD ISO file, you can solve many problems related to your computer.

With Hiren Boot CD with windows key, you can do most repair items or change the way you use Windows 10. With this tool, so easy to repair the operating system or recover lost files. Just reboot your PC, boot up the CD, and then follow the onscreen instructions for ease of use. Boots up any PC or Laptop such as Sony, Samsung, Dell, HP, Acer, and all others.

The Hiren’s PE x64 and Hiren Boot CD classic version is a software along with the technical support provided for their product is exactly what it purports to be and much. This disk is the best got the dead computer back up and running well. I will highly recommend anybody with a crashed computer try this software.

Features of Hiren’s BootCD Offline for PC

Antivirus Tools

Backup Tools

BIOS / CMOS Tools

Browsers / File Managers

Cleaners

Device Driver Tools

Editors / Viewers

FileSystems Tools

Hard Disk Tools

MBR (Master Boot Record) Tools

Ms Dos Tools

Network Tools

Optimizers

Partition Tools

Password/Key Tools

Process Tools

Recovery Tools

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with 1 GHz or faster processor or SoC

RAM: 1 GB RAM

Hard Disk: 16 GB for 32-bit OS 20 GB for 64-bit OS free space

Video Graphics: Intel or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Hiren’s BootCD Offline is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.