FileZilla Server latest version download free offline instller setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. FileZilla Server is a free and open source FTP and FTPS Server developed by Tim Kosse. The application Server run on Microsoft Windows operating system only. FileZilla is more reliable than you can imagine, it provides excellent service, it is very fast and the configuration is not so complex. User could save connections with every conceivable connection choice, or client can use the rapid connect feature. While it needs a few extra features found in other applications at the moment, it is perfect to fix a website or pick a document easily. It can be conveniently used on the go or without operational.

License: Free

Author: Tim Kosse

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

File Name: FileZilla Server

FileZilla was beneficial by transferring to a server and sharing the connection. The features such as: Supports resume and transfer of large file, Tabbed user interface, Powerful Site Manager and transfer queue, Bookmarks, Drag and drop support, Configurable transfer speed limits, Filename filters, Directory comparison, Network configuration wizard, Remote file editing, Keep alive, HTTP/1.1, SOCKS5 and FTP-Proxy support, Logging to file and many more.

FilleZilla enables you to access local and global files in a short period of time. In the panels it allows users to download the files and upload the files by dragging each of the elements that you need. The application can save a lot of time and maintain a better organization in the file path. The effectiveness is very incredible, if you want to upload files to your server I would say that it is the best option there is.

FileZilla is among the most exceptional pieces of software that you have used when it comes to transferring files. If you’re sick of downloading data on web-based websites, it’s frustrating and you need to update. Then maybe you should start using FileZilla because you can import your documents in such a fast without hasle. Overall, this is the solution has saved a lot of time for everyone.

Features of FileZilla Server

Easy to use

Supports FTP, FTP over SSL/TLS (FTPS) and SSH File Transfer Protocol (SFTP)

Cross-platform. Runs on Windows, Linux, *BSD, Mac OS X and more

IPv6 support

Available in many languages

Supports resume and transfer of large files >4GB

Tabbed user interface

Powerful Site Manager and transfer queue

Bookmarks

Drag & drop support

Configurable transfer speed limits

Filename filters

Directory comparison

Network configuration wizard

Remote file editing

Keep-alive

HTTP/1.1, SOCKS5 and FTP-Proxy support

Logging to file

Synchronized directory browsing

Remote file search

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

